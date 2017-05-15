Boise State

May 15, 2017 11:22 PM

Boise State golfer Brian Humphreys struggles at Stanford Regional

By Ryan Horlen

Stanford, Calif.

Golfer Brian Humphreys shot a 7-over 77 in the first round at Stanford Golf course, tying for 67th.

The freshman and Mountain West tournament champion started strong with a birdie on on the first hole but scattered eight bogies on the rest of the course.

Stanford’s Maverick McNealy and Oklahoma’s Brad Dalke share the lead at 5-under par.

Humphreys tees off Tuesday at 11:20 a.m. MT on hole No. 10.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes dropped their opener in the NAIA National Championship, falling 5-1 to Friends University in Oklahoma City. C of I starter Zach Draper threw a complete game, striking out 10. C of I will play an elimination game Tuesday and will need five straight victories to advance to the NAIA World Series.

