Boise State

May 14, 2017 11:37 PM

Boise State softball opens postseason at Weber State

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

BOISE

The Broncos, making their first postseason appearance in program history, will face host Weber State on Tuesday in Ogden, Utah, in the National Invitational Softball Championship.

Mountain West teams Utah State and San Diego State are also in the region.

The 26-team tournament is broken down to six regional sites with four teams at four sites and five teams at two sites.

The six regional winners will move on to the six-team Championship Round, also double elimination, scheduled for May 21-24 at a host site to be determined.

