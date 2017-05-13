Boise State softball sweeps New Mexico

The Broncos earned their first Mountain West sweep in three years, beating New Mexico 4-1 to close out the regular season.
Cassidy Edwards led the BSU with two hits, and Christina Washington kept the Lobos in check, scattering six hits in six innings.
The Broncos pitching staff allowed one run in the three-game series. Boise State (30-18, 12-12) will continue its season in the National Invitational Softball Championship, which is scheduled to announce its sites, game times and opponents on Sunday.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Sadi Henderson and Bryce Kirby (Mountain View High) captured individual titles at the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Logan, Utah. Henderson set a conference championship meet record (2 minutes, 4.18 seconds) to win the 800 meters as the women’s team finished sixth. Alexis Fuller finished second in the 1,500 meters (4:26.85), and Allie Ostrander finished second in the 5,000 meters (16:20.45). On the men’s side, Kirby ran a blistering 10.31 in the 100 meters, upsetting a more experienced field and leading the men to a fifth-place finish. Dusty Fisher (200 meters), Fernando Martinez (400 meter hurdles) and Camden Stoddard (pole vault) each finished second.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK AND FIELD: Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) took first in the pole vault (16 feet, 3.25 inches), teammates Jared Webster (15 feet, 11.25 inches), Zach McClanahan (Meridian High; 15 feet, 3.5 inches) and Phillip Gwin (14 feet, 9.5 inches) rounded out the top four as the Crusaders took fifth place at the GNAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Lewis also took second in the 110-meter hurdles. On the women’s side, Lexi Tubbs finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (14.31 seconds), and Nicole Nobbs finished third in the javelin (138 feet, 9.25 inches). The women’s team took eighth place.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO TRACK AND FIELD: The Yotes women won their fifth consecutive team title at the Cascade Conference Track and Field Championships in Ashland, Ore. Claire Otero (Vallivue High), who was named athlete of the meet, won the hammer throw and discus while teammate Hayley Morse (Borah High) won the shot put. Allison Cossins (Middleton High) became the first in school history to win the pole vault, breaking the school record (10 feet, 11.75 inches). On the men’s side, Josh Brown and Juston Lindsley went one-two in the discus as the men’s team took second, their best finish in school history.
