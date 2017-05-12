Boise State softball beats New Mexico, qualifies for postseason

Albuquerque, N.M. The Broncos made the most of five New Mexico errors and cruised to a 5-0 win Friday.
Paige Reimann locked the Lobos down, allowing three hits in six innings, and Kora Wade notched three hits.
BSU (29-18, 11-12 Mountain West) could complete its first conference sweep since 2014 and its fourth 30-win season with a win Saturday.
Earlier Friday, Triple Crown Sports announced Boise State is one of 14 teams to qualify for the Postseason National Invitational Softball Championship.
It will be the first postseason appearance in program history.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Yusuke Uchikoshi earned the first men’s title at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships, winning the steeplechase (9 minutes, 13.72 seconds). Dusty Fisher (20.68) ran the third fastest time in school history at the 200 meters, and Alexandru Terpezan (10.38) ran the third fastest 100 meters. Both qualified for the finals. On the women’s side, Allison Jeffries (Eagle High) took fourth place in the pole vault (12 feet, 9 inches).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders failed to repeat as GNAC champions, falling 9-1 to Western Oregon. The Wolves scored seven runs in the second inning, and NNU (25-29) couldn’t recover. The Crusaders rallied from an opening game loss to appear in its third straight GNAC title game. Late Thursday, NNU eliminated Central Washington 7-3.
NNU TRACK AND FIELD: Micah Tranch and Cole Hoberg earned all conference honors in the high jump at teh GNAC Championships in Monmouth, Ore. Tranch and Hoberg cleared 6 feet, 7.5 inches to take second and third.
