Boise State softball takes series opener against New Mexico

Christina Washington scattered three hits, Corey Hendrickson hit her fifth homer of the season and Boise State beat New Mexico 8-0 on Thursday.
The Lobos loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but Washington induced two pop ups. Hendrickson finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Broncos (28-17, 10-12 Mountain West).
Rebekah Cervantes and Cassidy Edwards also had two hits each.
The two teams meet again Friday, and Boise State is going for its second straight series win.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Allie Ostrander, in her first career 10,000 meter race, took first place (35 minutes, 51.20 seconds) at the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Logan, Utah. On the men’s side, Miler Haller took fifth in the 10,000 meters (31:32.20).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: Ross Clevenger (Eagle High) threw 7 2/3 innings and struck out five to prolong the Crusaders’ season with a 4-3 win over Montana State Billings. NNU’s Billy King drove in three on a bases-clearing triple, and Casey Sheehan drove in King on an RBI groundout. The win put NNU into the semifinals against Central Washington, a game that was still in progress at press time. Late Wednesday, the Crusaders lost to Central Washington 7-6, leaving the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.
