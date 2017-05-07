Boise State softball walks it off to take Nevada series

Senior Izzy Serrano hit a walk-off, two-run homer in her final at bat at Dona Larsen Park as Boise State beat Nevada 7-5 in eight innings.
Serrano drove in three runs and scored twice in addition to going 3-for-4.
Fellow seniors Cassidy Edwards and Corey Hendrickson kept the game alive in the seventh, with Edwards extending the game on a two-out single before scoring on Hendrickson’s double.
Boise State (27-18, 9-12 Mountain West) closes out the regular season with a three-game series at New Mexico, beginning Thursday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes season is over after falling 7-1 to Oregon Tech in the Cascade Conference Tournament. C of I cruised past British Columbia in their first game of the day, winning 10-1 in six innings.
