Boise State softball drops Game 2 with Nevada

The Broncos dug themselves an early hole and couldn’t climb out, falling 9-1 in six innings to Nevada at Dona Larsen Park.
Boise State (26-18, 8-12 Mountain West) tied the game at 1-1 after two innings, but the Wolf Pack responded with a six-run third inning.
BSU scratched out three hits, and Morgan Lamb drove in the team’s only run. The two teams face off to decide the series at noon Sunday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes beat Eastern Oregon 5-2 to open the Cascade Conference Tournament before losing to top-ranked Corban 6-1. C of I plays British Columbia in an elimination game Sunday morning. On Friday, Yotes senior catcher Destiny Turner (Mountain View) was voted conference player of the year. Turner, an all-conference selection all four years, hit .544 with seven home runs this season.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes used dominating pitching to beat Oregon Tech 6-1 and host British Columbia 3-0, moving one win away from the NAIA National Championships. Zach Draper struck out eight and went the distance against Oregon Tech, and Riley O’Brien struck out 10 in seven-plus innings for C of I (23-28).
