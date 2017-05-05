Boise State

Boise State softball opens Nevada series with win

By Ryan Horlen

The Broncos notched 15 hits on their way to an 8-5 win over Nevada at Dona Larsen Park.

Rebekah Cervantes had four hits and three RBIs, and Karlee Johnson added three hits. Boise State (26-17, 8-11 Mountain West) opened up a 7-3 lead with a five-run fourth inning and held off the Wolf Pack.

Paige Reimann picked up the win, throwing two innings in relief. The teams face off again Saturday at 4 p.m.

BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Sadi Henderson won the 800-meter race at the Oregon Twilight in Eugene, clocking an outdoor career-best 2:04.10. The time improved her own school record.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders split their road doubleheader, losing 20-2 to Western Oregon before winning 6-3 to end the regular season. NNU (23-27, 21-19 GNAC) opens the conference tournament Wednesday.

