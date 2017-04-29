Twelve Boise State track and field athletes win at Border Clash

Boise Allie Ostrander broke the Dona Larsen Park 5000-meter facility record (16 minutes, 9.27 seconds) to lead the Broncos at their only home outdoor meet of the season.
The win all but assures Ostrander a spot at the NCAA West Regional.
Courtney Hutchinson (50 feet, 8 inches) and Drew Lindsley (48 feet, 3.25 inches) swept the shot put titles.
Lindsley’s throw was a career best. Boise State also got a sweep in the 1500 meters, with Anna McDonald (4:33.62) taking the women’s and Andrew Rafla (Timberline High; 3:47.28) taking the men’s.
Alexis Fuller (women’s 800 meters), Allison Jeffries (women’s pole vault), Alexandru Terpezan (men’s 200 meters), Dusty Fisher (men’s 400 meters), Fernando Martinez (men’s 400 meter hurdles), and the men’s and women’s 4x400 teams rounded out the winners.
IDAHO MEN’S TENNIS: The Vandals cruised past Montana to win the Big Sky championship for the second time in three years. Idaho won two doubles matches and four straight singles for the 4-0 victory.
IDAHO WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Vandals beat Northern Arizona 4-3 to win their second straight Big Sky title.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes closed out their regular season by taking 2-of-3 at Great Falls. C of I (21-21, 16-11 Cascade) won 5-2, lost 12-3 and won 6-4.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes dropped both games of their home doubleheader against British Columbia, losing 5-3 (11 innings) and 3-2.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders dropped all four games of their home series with Western Washington, losing 16-8 and 10-4 Saturday after losing 10-6 and 11-10.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders dropped both games in their road doubleheader, losing 6-5 and 1-0.
NNU TRACK AND FIELD: Katie Conk-lin led the Crusaders at the Border Clash on Friday, taking third in the women’s long jump (17 feet, 5.25 inches).
C OF I TRACK AND FIELD: Juston Lindsley broke two school records throwing to lead the Yotes at the Border Clash on Friday. Lindsley took second in the the discus (158 feet, 2 inches) and the hammer (168 feet and 1 inch). On the women’s side, Hayley Morse (Borah High) also broke the hammer throw record (157 feet, 1 inch).
