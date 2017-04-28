Boise State

Boise State men’s tennis falls in Mountain West tournament

By Ryan Horlen

The Broncos came up short against top-seeded Utah State at Appleton Tennis Center, falling 4-0 on Friday. Kyle Butters and Jack Heslin earned a victory in doubles, but the Aggies took the point and earned four straight singles wins to take the match. Boise State finished its season 5-24.

BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Drew Lindsley and Kendra Noneman (Eagle High) picked up wins at the first day of the Border Clash at Dona Larsen Park. Lindsley won the discus (163 feet, 7 inches), and Noneman won the women’s hammer throw (160 feet, 3 inches).

COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes swept their doubleheader with British Columbia, winning 9-7 to complete a game suspended on March 26 before taking Game 2 6-3. Cole Mansanarez had a combined five hits for the C of I (21-25, 14-15 NAIA West).

NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders split their road doubleheader with St Martin’s, losing 5-4 before winning 6-4.

