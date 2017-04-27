Mountain West honors Boise State golfer Brian Humphreys

Conference tournament winner Brian Humphreys was named Freshman of the Year and all-Mountain West.
Humphreys is the third conference freshman of the year in program history and the second all conference golfer since Boise State joined the Mountain West.
He was also the first freshman to win the individual title in Mountain West history.
Humphreys shot 12-under par to win the conference title and qualify for the NCAA Regionals.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos dropped their doubles point and never recovered, falling 4-0 to New Mexico to end their season at the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas. Boise State finished the season 13-9, matching its best wins total in the last six seasons.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Kyle Butters and Jack Heslin were named to the all-conference team. Butters received recognition for his singles and doubles play while Heslin’s honors was in doubles.
