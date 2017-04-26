Meet the Boise State Zen master who just happens to coach tennis, too

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale Pause 0:23 Ex-Boise State running back Ajayi records second 200-yard game 5:22 BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 1:35 The beautiful chaos of Beauty and the Beast 7:44 New Boise State wrestling coach Mike Mendoza on taking over the Broncos 2:18 Meet Bishop Kelly's Roo Nostalgia: up-and-coming hip-hop artist and three-sport star 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 3:05 81-year-old Bogus Basin skier reaches the 1/2 million vertical feet mark 2:19 Boise homeless shelter builds playground for kids Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Nothing if not enthusiastic, long-time Boise State head tennis coach Greg Patton says that while winning is nice, it isn't the most important thing. The most important thing is passion and purpose. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com