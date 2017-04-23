Boise State softball drops series finale to San Diego State

The Broncos fell behind early and couldn’t climb their way back, falling 10-6 to San Diego State and losing the series.
Boise State answered the Aztecs three-run first inning with a three-run outburst of their own, but San Diego State would score three in the second and third innings as well, opening a six-run lead. Izzy Serrano, Makenzie Sullivan and Morgan Lamb had two hits each for Boise State.
Lamb and Cassidy Edwards led the way with 2 RBIs apiece. Boise State (25-17) will try to bounce back at Idaho State on Wednesday.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos cruised past the College of Idaho for a 7-0 home win to close out the regular season. BSU (13-8) picked up straight-set wins in all six singles matches.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Broncos closed out their season with a 5-0 loss at Washington. Four of the five matches went to three sets as Boise State finished 5-6.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes left 11 runners on base and lost 4-0 as Lewis-Clark State completed the four-game sweep.
