Boise State

April 23, 2017 6:05 PM

Boise State’s Brian Humphreys wins MW individual golf title; Broncos finish third overall

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

Boise State freshman Brian Humphreys won the Mountain West men’s golf individual championship Sunday, finishing with a three-day score of 204. Humphreys (12-under) finished two strokes ahead of teammate Donny Hopoi, who took second. Humphreys is the first freshman to win the Mountain West individual title, and he shot the second best individual score in Mountain West history.

Humphreys shot scores of 67, 68 and 69 and earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals. He is the first Boise State golfer to win an individual conference title since Troy Merritt won the WAC championship in 2008.

The Broncos finished with a three-day total of 848, finishing two strokes behind champion repeat-champion UNLV and a stroke behind second place Colorado State. Prior to this weekend, Boise State’s highest finish in the Mountain West championship was sixth. The Broncos took ninth in 2016.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program

BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program 5:22

BSU head wrestling coach Mike Mendoza talks about the decision to drop the program
Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA 11:59

Chandler Hutchison will take his time in deciding whether he will leave BSU for the NBA
Chandler Hutchison isn't sure what it would take for him to leave BSU for the NBA 11:59

Chandler Hutchison isn't sure what it would take for him to leave BSU for the NBA

View More Video

Sports Videos