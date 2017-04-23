Boise State’s Brian Humphreys wins MW individual golf title; Broncos finish third overall

Boise State freshman Brian Humphreys won the Mountain West men’s golf individual championship Sunday, finishing with a three-day score of 204. Humphreys (12-under) finished two strokes ahead of teammate Donny Hopoi, who took second. Humphreys is the first freshman to win the Mountain West individual title, and he shot the second best individual score in Mountain West history.
Humphreys shot scores of 67, 68 and 69 and earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Regionals. He is the first Boise State golfer to win an individual conference title since Troy Merritt won the WAC championship in 2008.
The Broncos finished with a three-day total of 848, finishing two strokes behind champion repeat-champion UNLV and a stroke behind second place Colorado State. Prior to this weekend, Boise State’s highest finish in the Mountain West championship was sixth. The Broncos took ninth in 2016.
