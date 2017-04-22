Boise State men’s golf tied for second at Mountain West Championships

Brian Humphreys is on top of the individual leaderboard, and the Broncos are sitting two strokes back entering the final day of the Mountain West Championships.
Humphreys shot a 4-under 68, is 9-under par for the weekend and holds a one-shot lead. Boise State (11-under), chasing its first conference title, is tied with UNLV and behind Colorado State.
Danny Hopoi is in fourth place at 5-under. The Broncos will be teeing off in the final group Sunday morning.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos dropped Game 2 of their series with San Diego State, losing 14-0 in five innings. Boise State (25-16, 7-10 Mountain West) gave up 14 hits and managed just three of its own.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos dropped their match at Utah State, falling 5-2. Anja Dokic and Lilian Poling each won their singles matches and teamed up for BSU’s only doubles win. Boise State (12-8, 2-4 Mountain West) closes out its regular season Sunday against the College of Idaho and will find out its conference championship seeding Monday.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos fell to Utah State at home to close out their regular season. Jack Helsin earned BSU’s lone point with a singles win. The Aggies clinched their second straight regular-season title.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Broncos started off their final road trip on the wrong foot, falling 5-0 in Seattle against Washington. BSU (5-5) plays the Huskies again Sunday to close out its season.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes clinched a spot in the Cascade Conference Championships with a home doubleheader sweep over Northwest Christian, winning 6-1 in both games. Ashley Pesek tossed a three-hitter in the opener, and Alex Kordopatis allowed two hits in the finale.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders matched their single-season wins record after sweeping Montana State Billings in Nampa. NNU (23-23, 13-11 GNAC) won 10-5 and 14-5 (five innings).
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders dropped both games of their road doubleheader, falling 6-5 and 8-7 to Central Washington. The sweep puts NNU (20-22, 18-14 GNAC) two games back of the Wildcats for second place in conference.
NNU TRACK AND FIELD: Ebu Camara broke his own school record in the 400 meters, crossing the line at 48.38 seconds to win at the Spike Arlt Invitational in Ellensburg, Wash. On the women’s side, Lexi Tubbs won the 100-meter hurdles (14.55).
C OF I TRACK: All seven Yotes athletes earned points at the Cascade Conference Championships on Friday in Hermiston, Ore. Brooks Ney (Caldwell High) led the men, placing fourth in the decathlon. On the women’s side, Kami Hawkins took third in the heptathlon.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes couldn’t get anything going and lost at Lewis-Clark State 14-2 late Friday.
