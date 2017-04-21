Resolution giving BSU wrestling ‘false hope’ of stalling cancellation denied by ASBSU cabinet

A resolution by the Associated Students of Boise State attempting to stall the process of cancelling the Boise State wrestling team did not pass through the ASBSU’s executive team on Friday. The resolution, which was drafted by an outgoing ASBSU officer before Wednesday’s student assembly meeting, served as “the official statement from students that the decision to eliminate the wrestling program, and any other programs, should be stalled until students have had the opportunity to provide input.”
The resolution, which passed through the student assembly Wednesday, was unanimously denied by the ASBSU cabinet. In addition to the bill not passing, incoming ASBSU president Sienna George told the Idaho Statesman that, even if the bill had gone through to completion, it would not have been able to stall the cancellation of wrestling or reverse the decision.
“They couldn’t even carry out the purpose even if they had wanted to. The fact that it even went to our assembly team was a problem,” George said. “This was a mistake on our part, almost to give them a false sense of hope that this could be something that could stall it.”
Among several things, the resolution itself cited an increase in student fees as a reason to put the wrestling cancellation on hold. According to George, the fees, and many other parts of the resolution, were misinformed.
“As I understand it, the student activity fee covers three things: It covers the spirit squad, it covers very few scholarships and it covers our attendance at games. It is not tied to the sports teams. We can’t fund sports teams,” George told the Idaho Statesman. “That first line of rationale was debunked ... this bill was completely misinformed.”
Additional rationale behind the bill were that eliminating a program should require student awareness and Boise State students “are willing to discuss possible ways to raise money.” Both were notions George believes were impossible.
Some members of the ASBSU cabinet were not in attendance at the assembly meeting. George and several outgoing officers were at the Idaho State Board of Education Meeting in Moscow with university President Robert Kustra. Because of that, George said, the resolution was poorly formulated.
“We voted the way we did because the bill itself was completely misinformed, and we need to hold not only ourselves but our assembly accountable,” George said. “Assembly should be given all the information.”
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
