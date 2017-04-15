Boise State softball can’t avoid sweep at San Jose State

The Broncos gave up a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and that proved to be the difference Saturday as BSU lost to San Jose State 3-1.
Boise State (24-15, 6-9 Mountain West) struggled again from the plate after Friday’s two-hit performance.
Izzy Serrano, Cassidy Edwards and Tatiana Sorokina were the only Broncos to reach base, all on singles.
The Broncos return home Friday, hosting San Diego State at Dona Larsen Park.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Four Broncos took home individual titles at the NNU Invitational in Nampa. Amy Pfaff won the women’s 800 meters (2:12.11), Kendra Noneman (Eagle High) won the hammer 150 feet, 2.25 inches and Alyssa Adams (Meridian High) tied in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches). On the men’s side, Noah Horsburgh (Mountain View High) took the 800 meter title (1:53.29). On Friday, Boise State swept the pole vault at the Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance, Calif., with Camden Stoddard jumping 16 feet, 6 3/4 inches and Allison Jeffries (Eagle High) outlasting her competition at 13 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Broncos dropped both of their matches in Stanford, Calif., losing 3-2 to California and 4-1 to Stanford. The top three pairs for Boise State (5-4) earned splits for the day.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos fell 4-1 at Fresno State. BSU won the doubles point but dropped four straight singles matches.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes split their home doubleheader with Oregon Tech, winning 5-0 before falling 6-1. Zach Draper threw a one-hit shutout in the first game for the C of I (17-21; 10-11 NAIA West).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders split their home doubleheader with Saint Martin’s, losing 16-9 before rebounding to win 9-7.
NNU BASEBALL: Andrew Helmstadter hit an extra-inning, walk-off home run as the Crusaders split their home doubleheader, winning 2-1 (10 innings) before losing 6-5 (eight innings).
Comments