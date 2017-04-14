Boise State softball falls short in pitching duel with San Jose State

The Broncos came out on the wrong end of a pitching duel Friday, falling 1-0 at San Jose State. A fourth-inning, bases loaded walk provided the game’s only run. Izzy Serrano and Karlee Johnson got Boise State’s only hits. Bronco pitchers Rainey Dyreson and Kelsey Broadus combined to allow two hits. BSU (24-14, 6-8 Mountain West) will try and avoid the sweep Saturday.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos lost 4-2 on the road against Nevada. Boise State earned a doubles point but struggled as the match went to singles. Kyle Butters earned the team’s only win.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: Sweden’s Wilhelmina Palmer signed her National Letter of Intent and will join the Broncos next season.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Boise State cruised past Oregon 4-1 at Stanford, earning straight-set victories in the top four matches.
IDAHO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Bengals added another recruit to the team, signing forward/center Blake Truman (Snow College).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders dropped both games of their home doubleheader, losing 4-3 and 6-2 to St. Martin’s.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders cruised to past Concordia for the home doubleheader sweep, winning 8-1 and 7-2.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes lost both games of their doubleheader at Corban, losing 11-0 (five innings) and 7-6.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: The Broncos saw six distance runners hit their personal record Thursday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational at Azusa Park University. Keegan McCormick took second (14 minutes, 35.44 seconds) in his heat.
Comments