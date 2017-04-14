Boise State gymnast Shani Remme finishes 19th in all-around at NCAA Championships

Boise State gymnast Shani Remme finished 19th in the all-around at the NCAA Championships Friday. Remme’s 39.3625 set the school’s national meet record in the event.
The sophomore from Loomis, Calif., was the only Bronco to qualify for the national meet. Boise State finished the regular season ranked No. 11 in the country and was the No. 2 seed at the NCAA regional qualifier in Lincoln, Neb., on April 1. The Broncos finished third behind LSU and Nebraska and failed to make the NCAA Championships as a team.
Remme competed in the balance beam at the NCAAs as a freshman in 2016, finishing tied for 29th with a 9.8. She earned a berth in the all-around in 2017 after scoring a 39.150 in Lincoln, which was good for fifth place.
