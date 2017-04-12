Boise State gymnast making return trip to NCAA meet where she’ll be busy, and lonely

Though she wishes her 14 teammates were competing with her, Boise State gymnast Shani Remme is thrilled for a chance to thrive on the biggest stage.

The sophomore from Loomis, Calif., will compete in the all-around at the NCAA Championships on Friday in St. Louis. Remme is the only Bronco to qualify for the national meet.

Boise State finished the regular season ranked No. 11 in the country and was the No. 2 seed at the NCAA regional qualifier in Lincoln, Neb., on April 1. The Broncos finished third behind LSU and Nebraska and failed to make the NCAA Championships as a team.

Though she feels a bit of pressure representing the program, which has never qualified for nationals, Remme is excited.

“I definitely do (feel pressure), but I also just think that they’ll be proud of me, no matter what happens,” Remme said. “I’m just going to go out there and do what I normally do.”

Remme competed in the balance beam at the NCAAs as a freshman in 2016, finishing tied for 29th with a 9.8. She earned a berth in the all-around in 2017 after scoring a 39.150 in Lincoln, which was good for fifth place.

“It’s an amazing feeling, just knowing that I made it two years in a row,” Remme said. “Just being able to represent Boise State is just an awesome feeling.”

Though she’s competing in more events than she did at last year’s NCAAs, Remme said she feels less pressure in the all-around than she did in the balance beam. The all-around consists of the uneven bars, vault, balance beam and floor.

“Last year, I was a little stressed because it was beam and I was just competing in one event,” Remme said. “But now, going in and being able to compete in four, just having fun and representing our team, is what it’s all about.’’

The NCAAs are Friday and Saturday (team title) and will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN3. Remme’s all-around event begins at 11 a.m. Friday.