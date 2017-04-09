Boise State softball takes series with UNLV

The Broncos capitalized on seven UNLV errors and beat the Rebels 6-1 to take the Mountain West series.
Five of Boise State’s runs were unearned.
Kora Wade and Tatiana Sorokina had two hits apiece for BSU (24-12, 6-6).
Christina Washington scattered seven hits and gave up one run while going the distance.
Boise State continues its season at San Jose State on Thursday.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos fell 4-3 in their road match to New Mexico. BSU (12-7) picked up singles wins from Anja Dokic, Hanna Kantenwein and Lilian Poling.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos split their two matches Sunday, falling to Air Force 4-2 before beating Idaho 4-3. Jack Heslin won both of his singles matches and one of his doubles matches to bead Boise State (5-20, 1-3 Mountain West).
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes split their road doubleheader with Corban, losing 4-1 before winning 11-1. Dominic Conigliaro went 3-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs in Game 2 for the C of I (16-20, 9-10 NAIA West).
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Sadi Henderson set a new school record in the outdoor 800 meters, clocking in 2 minutes, 4.39 seconds and taking third place at the Sun Angel Classic on Saturday night in Tempe, Ariz. Henderson now owns the indoor and outdoor Boise State records, and her time was third fastest in Division I this season. Drew Lindsley took second in the men’s discuss, throwing a personal-best 161 feet and 2 inches.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: Kyle Redford drew a walk-off walk in Game 2 as the Crusaders salvaged a split from their home doubleheader with Montana State Billings late Saturday. NNU (16-18, 14-10 GNAC) won 8-7 (eight innings) after losing 14-4.
NNU SOFTBALL: The Crusaders swept their home doubleheader late Saturday, beating Western Oregon 6-4 and 6-3. Brittany Genuardi hit a grand slam in the first game for NNU (19-19, 9-7 GNAC).
NNU TRACK AND FIELD: The Crusaders earned four individual victories at the WAR X meet Saturday in Spokane, Wash. Jared Webster won the pole vault (16 feet, 0.75 inches), Ebu Camara won the 200 meters (22.24), Cole Hoberg win the high jump (6 feet, 8.75 inches) and Rachel Bartlow won the women’s high jump (5 feet, 5 inches).
