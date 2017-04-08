Boise State softball falls short to UNLV

Boise State took an early lead but couldn’t hold on, as UNLV beat the Broncos 8-4 on Saturday.
UNLV’s Brianna Gatlin hit a tie-breaking, bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth.
Makenzie Sullivan and Cassidy Edwards both had three hits to lead Boise State (23-12, 5-6 Mountain West). Rebekah Cervantes and Shalee Pearson each had two hits.
The series will be decided Sunday at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes split their road doubleheader against Corbon, losing 3-1 before winning 10-1. Dalton Ridgway went 4-for-4 with five RBIs to lead the C of I (12-22, 6-15 Cascade).
C OF I SOFTBALL: The Yotes split their home doubleheader with British Columbia, dropping Game 1 9-6 before winning Game 2 10-7. C of I (15-16, 11-7 Cascade) used an 8-run second inning to take control of the second game.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Sophomore Drew Lindsley set in a personal best (154 feet, 4 inches) in the in the hammer throw, taking 10th place Friday at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Ariz.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders split their doubleheader with MSU Billings, winning 6-4 before losing 11-6 on Friday.
NNU TRACK AND FIELD: Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) won the 110-meter hurdles (16.65 seconds), the discuss (130 feet, 11 inches) and the pole vault (15 feet, 7.25 inches) on his way to a decathlon title at the Pelluer Invitational in Cheney, Wash. on Friday.
Comments