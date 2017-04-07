Boise State women’s tennis tops Air Force

The Broncos earned the doubles point, Kirsty Venter battled to a three-set win and Boise State beat Air Force 4-3 on Friday.
The win snapped Air Force’s seven match winning streak.
Boise State (12-6) got wins from Venter, Hanna Kantenwein and Nancy Menjivar. Boise State continues its road swing Sunday at New Mexico.
BSU is 2-1 in divisional play with two matches remaining.
BSU SOFTBALL: Christina Washington scattered three hits in 6 2/3 innings, and Kora Wade drove in three runs as the Broncos beat UNLV 5-1 in the series opener.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos lost to New Mexico 4-1 at Appleton Tennis Center. Kyle Butters notched the only win for BSU (4-19, 1-2 Mountain West).
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: The Broncos shot their lowest round of the year, posting a 6-over 294 in the final round and finishing 10th at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, Ariz. Genevieve Ling finished 24th overall.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Broncos split a pair of home matches, falling 3-2 to Sacramento State before beating Oregon 3-2. Boise State (4-2) returns to action next Saturday when it faces Oregon in Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: Collete Robert struck out six and went the distance to win Game 1, and she picked up the save in Game 2 as the Yotes swept British Columbia 3-1 and 6-4. Destiny Turner (Mountain View High) had four hits on the day.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders dropped both games to Western Oregon in Nampa, losing 5-1 and 2-1 (eight innings).
