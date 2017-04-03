Boise State gymnastics coaches receive West Region honors

Tina Bird and Neil Resnick were named the 2017 National Association of Collegiate Gymnastic Coaches/Women (NACGC/W) West Region co-Coaches of the Year. Bird and Resnick, who received the same honor in 2008, led Boise State to a third-place finish in the NCAA Lincoln Regional over the weekend, missing nationals by one place. The team’s end of season national qualifying score (NQS) of 393.060 puts them at No. 13 in the country, tying for the best final national ranking in school history. The team’s final regional qualifying score (RQS) of 196.910 is also the highest ever. Sophomore all-arounder Shani Remme will represent BSU on April 14 at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S GOLF: Carding matching 11-over 83s, sisters Samantha and Stephanie Miller led the Crusaders at the Sonoma State Spring Invitational on Monday at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, Calif. The Millers are tied for 32nd, while the team is 11th going into Tuesday.
