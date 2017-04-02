Boise State softball splits doubleheader with Utah State

Freshman Kelsey Broadus struck out 10, and the Broncos scored twice in the sixth as Boise State beat Utah State 4-2, avoiding the sweep Sunday.
Cassidy Edwards broke the tie with an RBI single, and Kora Wade’s bunt single scored the insurance run later in the inning.
Earlier in the day, Boise State committed nine errors, five in the first inning, and lost 7-3.
The Broncos (22-11, 4-5 Mountain West) head to Las Vegas on Friday for a three-game series with UNLV.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos rallied from an early deficit but ultimately lost 4-3 against Wyoming. Anja Dokic, Hanna Kantenwein and Wiktoria Nosek each won their singles matches for Boise State (11-6).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK AND FIELD: Pole vaulter Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) won the Stanford Invitational on Saturday, clearing an NCAA-qualifying 17 feet, 0.75 inches. Sprint Ebu Camara broke the school record in the 400 meters, clocking in at 48.46 seconds.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders dropped both games of their home doubleheader Saturday, losing 15-1 and 9-7 (10 innings).
Comments