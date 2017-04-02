Boise State men’s tennis falls to Pepperdine

The Broncos struggled on Saturday, falling 4-0 to the Waves. Ryland McDermott and Kyle Butters won their doubles match, but Pepperdine still took the point. McDermott and Brian Tran were leading their singles matches when the Waves clinched the victory. Boise State (4-18) continues its homestand Friday when it faces New Mexico.
BSU TRACK AND FIELD: Fernando Martinez took second in the 400-meter hurdles (51.75) at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival. On the women’s side, Sadi Henderson (55.22) took third in the 400 meters.
NNU TRACK AND FIELD: Jared Webster cleared 15 feet, 1.75 inches at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival for his second career pole vault victory Friday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes split their road doubleheader with Northwest, winning 12-0 in five innings before losing 4-2.
NNU SOFTBALL: The Crusaders split their two games Saturday, losing to UC San Diego 7-2 before beating Holy Names 7-1. On Friday, the Crusaders beat Azusa Pacific 2-1, beat Dominican 8-0 (six innings) and lost to Sonoma State 9-1 (six innings).
