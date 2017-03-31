Boise State’s Ostrander wins at Stanford Invitational in first race back

Redshirt freshman Allie Ostrander won her first collegiate 3,000-meter steeplechase by becoming the program’s second-fastest in the event at the Stanford Invitational on Friday. Ostrander, a 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials competitor in the 5,000 meters who redshirted in cross country after finishing second in the 2015 NCAA Championships, finished in 9 minutes, 55.61 seconds. Alexis Fuller won her section of the 1,500 (4:22.08), and Fernando Martinez won the men’s 400 hurdles (52.17). Sadi Henderson, an indoor 800 All-American, won the 1,500 at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival in 4:23.18. Anna McDonald finished second in the steeplechase at the same meet (10:23.67) and moved to third on the school’s all-time list between Ostrander and Marisa Howard (9:37.84 in 2015).
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (21-10, 3-4 Mountain West) lost to Utah State 4-1 to open a three-game series at Dona Larsen Park.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (11-5, 1-1 MW) beat Colorado State 5-2 at the Appleton Tennis Center.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes (11-14, 8-6 Cascade) swept Northwest University 12-0 (five innings) and 3-0 in Kirkland, Wash. Pitchers Colette Robert and Ashley Pesek combined to allow nine hits.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (14-14, 12-6 GNAC) swept Western Oregon 13-10 and 4-3 in Nampa.
