After four years of dedication and focus, BSU gymnast Mary Frances Bir earns scholarship

1:38 Boise State's McNichols headed to the NFL: 'I'm ready to go to the next level' Pause

8:38 Boise State running backs coach Lee Marks praises Ryan Wolpin

2:40 Idaho Legislature adjourns

4:44 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry talks about being shot: "It's done, it's all over, it's behind me."

1:45 Piece by piece, watch this T-rex get assembled at a Boise science center

0:30 Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch

2:42 Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

1:53 Introducing the nail pull at Alefort at Treefort Music Fest

1:20 New owners, same Garry's Automotive