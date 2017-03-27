Boise State men’s tennis opens weeklong homestand with victory

Jack Heslin’s straight-set victory at No. 2 singles clinched the match as the Broncos rolled past Eastern Washington 6-1 on Monday afternoon at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. Boise State took the doubles point 2-0 to open the match, followed by singles wins from Pedro Platzeck, Morgan Stone, Heslin, Ryland McDermott and Brian Tran. The victory is the second straight for the Broncos (4-16), who host UC Santa Barbara at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Pepperdine at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Appleton Tennis Center, weather permitting.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos (25-over 593) are 10th heading into Tuesday’s final round of the Duck Invitational at the Eugene (Ore.) Country Club. Junior Tristan Rohrbaugh finished the day as the top Bronco at 6-over (73-75).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE MEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders, Lewis-Clark State and Simon Fraser are tied at 24-over 592 after 36 holes of the NNU Invitational on Monday at Ridgecrest Golf Club in Nampa. NNU teammates Henry Bernard (Rocky Mountain High), Ian Briske and Justin Higgins (Skyview High) are five strokes off the individual lead going into the final 18 holes Tuesday.
Comments