Boise State softball avoids Fresno State sweep

Makenzie Sullivan hit a ninth-inning, RBI double to push Boise State to a 2-1 win over Fresno State on Sunday.
BSU (21-9, 3-3 Mountain West) snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
Rebekah Cervantes scored the winning run and broke a 0-0 tie in the sixth with a solo home run.
Freshman Kelsey Broadus picked up the win, throwing the final 3 2/3 and stranding six runners.
BSU GYMNASTICS: The National Association of Collegiate Gymnastic Coaches/Women named senior Diana Mejia to the second team All-America team on uneven bars.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The final game between British Columbia and the Yotes was suspended because of rain. The game, which was stopped in the fourth inning, will resume April 28 in Caldwell before the team’s three-game series.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK AND FIELD: Lexi Tubbs opened her outdoor season with a victory, winning the 100-meter hurdles (14.47) at the Stanislaus State Warrior Open on Saturday in Turlock, Calif. Teammate Taylor Deskins was fifth in the 100-meter dash (12.46) at the Willamette Invitational in Salem, Ore.
