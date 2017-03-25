Boise State softball plagued by errors, walks in loss at Fresno State

The Broncos issued nine walks and made three errors as BSU fell to Fresno State 8-2.
The Bulldogs managed three hits as they locked up the series victory.
Freshman Karlee Johnson had two of Boise State’s five hits.
The Broncos (20-9, 2-3 Mountain West) will try and salvage a win from the series Sunday at noon.
BSU TENNIS: Anja Dokic became the first Bronco to defeat a nationally-ranked singles opponent since 2011, but the Broncos (10-5) fell 6-1 at UNLV. Dokic upset No. 27 Carol Yang 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 for BSU’s only win.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes struggled offensively and lost both games to Eastern Oregon in Caldwell, falling 6-2 and 8-1. Destiny Turner (Mountain View) went 4-for-7 with a home run to lead the C of I (9-13, 6-6 Cascade).
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes dropped both games of their doubleheader at British Columbia, losing 4-2 in the first game and 6-5 (16 innings) in the second.
C OF I TRACK AND FIELD: With seven individual winners leading the way, the Yotes won their season-opening Eastern Oregon Team Challenge in Hermiston, Ore.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders scored a road sweep of Simon Fraser, beating the Clan 6-5 and 7-6. Kylie Orr (Mountain View) had two hits in each game.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders swept their road doubleheader against Montana State Billings, winning 12-7 and 7-6 (nine innings). Billy King had five hits to lead NNU (12-14, 10-6 GNAC).
