Boise State softball drops opener at Fresno State

The Broncos couldn’t compete with the Bulldogs’ firepower and lost 9-0 in five innings Friday. BSU (20-8, 2-2 Mountain West) gave up grand slams in the first two innings, and the Broncos managed three hits for the game and struck out seven times. BSU’s pitchers also struggled with finding the strike zone, issuing eight of their nine walks in the first two innings.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos cruised to a 6-1 victory over Southern Utah in Las Vegas. Boise State (10-4) won the doubles point before winning the first five singles matches, earning its third straight victory.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes split their doubleheader with Eastern Oregon in Caldwell, winning the first game 4-3 before dropping the second 7-5. Martha Tooley (Eagle High) hit a walk-off RBI in the first game for the C of I (9-12, 6-5 Cascade).
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes’ offense went quiet, and they opened their four-game series at British Columbia with a 7-0 loss. Austin Van Horne (Caldwell High) and Dalton Ridgway each had two hits for the C of I (14-16, 7-6 NAIA West).
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders dropped both games in their doubleheader at Montana State Billings, losing 7-5 and 12-11.
