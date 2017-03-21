Boise State softball splits doubleheader at Montana

The Broncos rallied to beat the Grizzlies 4-3 in the opener before dropping the second game 3-1 on Tuesday. Junior Makenzie Sullivan had three hits and three RBIs over the two games, and senior Cassidy Edwards went 4-for-4 in the opener. BSU (20-7) resumes Mountain West play Friday at Fresno State.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Jack Heslin’s victory at No. 2 singles handed the Broncos a 4-3 Mountain West road win at UNLV on Tuesday. With the match tied 3-3, the sophomore defeated Alexandr Cozbinov 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to lift Boise State over the same UNLV lineup that beat the Broncos for the Mountain West championship last April.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders (10-12) lost to Lewis-Clark State 17-14 in Nampa. Brett Nielsen went 3-for-6 with four RBIs, and Tim Jones (Meridian High) went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.
NNU MEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders finished 16th at the Cal Baptist Invitational in Corona, Calif., with senior Jack Strickland leading the way in 17th place (6-over 222, 54 holes).
