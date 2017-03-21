Boise State

March 21, 2017 11:56 PM

Boise State softball splits doubleheader at Montana

By Mike Prater

mprater@idahostatesman.com

Missoula, Mont.

The Broncos rallied to beat the Grizzlies 4-3 in the opener before dropping the second game 3-1 on Tuesday. Junior Makenzie Sullivan had three hits and three RBIs over the two games, and senior Cassidy Edwards went 4-for-4 in the opener. BSU (20-7) resumes Mountain West play Friday at Fresno State.

BSU MEN’S TENNIS: Jack Heslin’s victory at No. 2 singles handed the Broncos a 4-3 Mountain West road win at UNLV on Tuesday. With the match tied 3-3, the sophomore defeated Alexandr Cozbinov 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to lift Boise State over the same UNLV lineup that beat the Broncos for the Mountain West championship last April.

NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: The Crusaders (10-12) lost to Lewis-Clark State 17-14 in Nampa. Brett Nielsen went 3-for-6 with four RBIs, and Tim Jones (Meridian High) went 3-for-5 with five RBIs.

NNU MEN’S GOLF: The Crusaders finished 16th at the Cal Baptist Invitational in Corona, Calif., with senior Jack Strickland leading the way in 17th place (6-over 222, 54 holes).

Related content

Boise State

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boise State guard Chandler Hutchison and coach Leon Rice discuss NIT loss to Illinois

View more video

Sports Videos