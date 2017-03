The Boise State gymnastics team, ranked No. 11 in the nation, was seeded No. 2 and placed in the Lincoln Regional on Monday. The Broncos are a No. 2 seed in an NCAA regional for the first time in program history.

The Lincoln Regional will take place Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. (MT) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on the University of Nebraska campus.