BSU swimming and diving finishes 36th nationally

The 200-yard freestyle relay team finished 12th, and the Broncos wrapped up their highest finish in program history late Saturday at the NCAA Championships.
Brittany Aoyama, Katelyn Martin, Ally Kleinsorgen and Abbey Sorensen set the school record (1:28.31) and earned All-American honorable mentions.
Sophomore Cassidy Bose became the first BSU diver to compete at nationals, finishing 44th.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos fell to UC Irvine 4-3 in California. BSU (2-16) rallied with singles wins from Brian Tran, Morgan Stone and Kyle Butters before dropping the final two matches.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes struck out twice with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth as they fell to Lewis-Clark State 7-5 on Sunday in Caldwell. The C of I (14-15, 7-5 NAIA West) lost three of four in the series.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE BASEBALL: Kyle Redford (Meridian High) hit a three-run, walk-off home run, the first of his career, as the Crusaders swept their doubleheader with St. Martin’s, winning 11-8 (11 innings) and 13-5. Redford also hit a home run for NNU (10-10, 8-4 GNAC) in the second game.
