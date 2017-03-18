No. 11 Boise State gymnasts earn third straight conference championship

The Broncos made school history Saturday night, claiming their third-straight Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship with a score of 197.050.
Shani Remme won the all-around title with 39.375 and was named Gymnast of the Year.
Boise State will find out its seeding and NCAA Regional destination Monday. The NCAA selection show begins at 2 p.m. and will be streamed at NCAA.com.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos capitalized on five Colorado State errors and beat the Rams 8-5 at Dona Larsen Park. BSU (19-6, 2-1 Mountain West) won its first conference series since 2014.
NNU SOFTBALL: The Crusaders split their home doubleheader against Concordia, dropping the opener 8-3 before winning 7-6. Kylie Orr (Mountain View) led NNU (11-14, 4-8 GNAC) with five hits on the day.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes (14-14, 7-4 NAIA West)bounced back from a 10-2 first-game loss to salvage a home doubleheader split, beating No. 8 Lewis-Clarke State 3-2. Austin Van Horne (Caldwell High) drove in all three runs in the C of I win.
C OF I SOFTBALL: The Yotes swept their home doubleheader with Carroll, winning 9-1 (six innings) and 8-0. Trystin Crofts went 3-for-3 with a homer in the first game for the C of I (8-11).
Former Meridian wrestler finishes third at NCAAs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. Arizona State sophomore Tanner Hall held off Virginia Tech's Ty Walz 5-4 in overtime in the 285-pound third-place match Saturday at the NCAA Championships. Hall, a 2011 Meridian High graduate who went on a two-year church mission before joining the Sun Devils, entered nationals as the Pac-12 champion and the No. 7 seed. The former three-time Idaho state champion finishes the season 35-6 and earns All-American status.
