March 17, 2017 11:49 PM

No. 11 Boise State gymnastics looks for third straight Mountain Rim Championship

By Ryan Horlen

The nationally ranked Broncos are hoping to win their third straight Mountain Rim Championship on Saturday in Logan, Utah.

Boise State scored a school-record 197.675 points to close out the season against Denver. Eight of the 10 returning gymnasts on Boise State earned all-conference last season.

The meet will be streamed online at FloGymnastics, a subscription-based service, and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

BSU SWIMMING AND DIVING: Felicity Cann (breaststroke), Ally Kleinsorgen (backstroke), Katelyn Martin (butterfly) and Abbey Sorensen (freestyle) finished the 200-medley in 1 minute, 38.6 seconds, good enough for 24th place and only .94 behind the Mountain West-winning time despite different swimmers. The team is in 32nd place heading into Saturday’s action.

BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos split their Mountain West-opening doubleheader, winning 10-3 before falling 9-4 against Colorado State at Dona Larsen Park. Makenzie Sullivan went a combined 4-for-7 with two home runs and six RBIs to lead Boise State (18-6, 1-1).

NORTHWEST NAZARENE SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (10-13, 3-3 GNAC) swept their doubleheader in Nampa against Concordia, winning 2-1 and 11-2 (five innings).

NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders (8-10, 6-4 GNAC) split their home doubleheader with Saint Martin’s, losing the first game 5-1 before winning 2-1.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes (13-13, 6-3 NAIA West) gave up four ninth-inning runs to break the game open in an 8-1 loss to No. 8 Lewis-Clark State in Caldwell.

C OF I SOFTBALL: Colette Roberts tossed a five-hit shutout, but the Yotes split their home doubleheader against Carroll, winning the first game 5-0 before losing 6-1.

NCAA WRESTLING: Arizona State sophomore Tanner Hall (Meridian High) remains alive in the consolation bracket at 285 pounds. Hall can finish no worse than eighth, guaranteeing him All-American status. The national tournament concludes Saturday at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.

