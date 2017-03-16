Boise State relay team swims to historic finish at nationals

8:25 Boise State QB Rathen Ricedorff on picking up the offense and balancing marriage Pause

9:17 Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce on playing early, changing spots

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff

3:18 Boise Highlanders pipers perform on St. Patrick's Day

2:19 Many who were being counseled at Affinity now are forced to go elsewhere

1:05 Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food