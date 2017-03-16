Boise State relay team swims to historic finish at nationals

The Broncos’ 200-meter freestyle relay team of Brittany Aoyama, Abbey Sorensen, Katelyn Martin and Ally Kleinsorgen finished 12th in the consolation final at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Thursday to earn All-American honorable mention.
The finish is the highest in program history by a relay.
Earlier in the day, Martin was 19th and Aoyoma 27th in the 50 freestyle, and Emma Chard was 50th in the 500 freestyle.
The Broncos also were entered in the 400 medley relay but scratched the event.
On Friday, the Broncos are scheduled to compete in the 200 medley relay, along with Aoyama and Martin in the 100 butterfly and Chard in the 200 freestyle.
BOISE STATE WRESTLER ELIMINATED, MERIDIAN GRAD ADVANCES
Boise State senior Austin Dewey (Centennial High) lost his opening match at the NCAA Championships to No. 11 Alex Meyer of Iowa 6-1 at 174 pounds, and he was eliminated after dropping a 9-3 decision to Rutgers’ Jordan Pagano in St. Louis, Mo.
Arizona State sophomore Tanner Hall (Meridian High) advanced to the quarterfinals at 285 pounds.
