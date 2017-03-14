Boise State women’s swim and dive team ready to make mark at NCAA Championships

The Boise State women’s swimming and diving team, fresh off of a dominant performance in the Mountain West Championships, is sending four individuals and five relay teams to the NCAA Championships at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Events begin Wednesday and run through Saturday.
Swimmers Brittany Aoyama (100-meter butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Emma Chard (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 1,650 freestyle), Katelyn Martin (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and diver Cassidy Bose (platform) will swim individual events.
The Broncos also qualified relays in the 200 freestyle, 200 medley, 400 freestyle, 400 medley and 800 freestyle. The three swimmers will be joined by teammates Cody Evans, Felicity Cann, Abbey Sorensen, Ally Kleinsorgen for the relays.
“I really want to end on a high-note, since it will be my last meet,” said Aoyama, a senior. “Looking into relays, we’re excited to see how we’ll do.”
After taking second in 2016, the Broncos dominated the 2017 Mountain West Championships, defeating San Diego State by 251 points. It was the third Mountain West championship for the program and fifth conference title overall.
“It’ll never be perfect,” swimming head coach Jeremy Kipp said, “but it was pretty lights out.”
BOISE STATE’S SCHEDULE AT THE NCAAS
WEDNESDAY
FINALS
▪ 4 p.m. MT: 800 free relay (Aoyama, Chard, Evans, Cann)
THURSDAY
PRELIMS
▪ 8 a.m.: 500 free (Chard), 50 free (Aoyama, Martin)
FINALS
▪ 4 p.m.: 500 free, 50 free, 200 free relay (Aoyama, Martin, Sorensen, Kleinsorgen), 400 medley relay (Kleinsorgen, Aoyama, Cann, Martin)
FRIDAY
PRELIMS
▪ 8 a.m.: 100 fly (Aoyama, Martin), 200 free (Chard)
FINALS
▪ 4 p.m.: 100 fly, 200 free, 200 medley relay (Kleinsorgen, Aoyama, Cann, Martin)
SATURDAY
PRELIMS
▪ 8 a.m.: 100 free (Aoyama, Martin)
▪ 10:15 a.m.: Platform diving (Bose)
▪ 1:45 p.m.: 1,650 free (Chard)
FINALS
▪ 4 p.m.: 1,650 free, 100 free, platform diving, 400 free relay (Aoyama, Chard, Evans, Martin)
