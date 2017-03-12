Boise State softball completes unbeaten weekend in California

Boise State softball set records for runs, hits and doubles in its first game Sunday on its way to an undefeated weekend as the CSUN/LMU Tournament.
BSU (17-5) 22 hits and seven doubles in a 25-12, six-inning win over Quinnipiac before closing out the day with a 10-1, six-inning win over Hartford.
Morgan Lamb went 5-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs in the opener. BSU begins Mountain West play Friday, opening a three-game series with Colorado State.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: The Broncos shot a combined 3-over 291, good enough for 10th after Sunday’s opening round at the Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Ore. Donny Hopoi led BSU with a 1-under 71.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Boise State swept host Sacramento State 5-0, concluding the season-opening weekend 3-1.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos picked up their first road win of the season, beating Montana 6-1 in Missoula. No. 1 Anja Dokic, No. 2 Lilian Poling and No. 3 Nancy Menjivar all rallied to wins after dropping their first set for BSU (8-4).
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos struggled in their 5-0 loss at Michigan. Brian Tran was the BSU (2-15) player to win a set (6-2, 4-6), but his match was stopped after Michigan clinched the victory. Kyle Butters (6-2, 4-4) also had his match stopped.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO WOMEN’S SKIING: The Yotes placed 12th in the giant slalom, taking 12th overall in the alpine to close out the 2017 USCSA National Championships in Bend, Ore. Beth Mixon was the school’s top finisher, taking 30th with a two-run time of 2 minutes, 26.29 seconds.
C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes (11-12, 4-2 NAIA West) split their doubleheader at Oregon Tech, winning the first 6-2 before losing the second 8-4. Zach Draper threw seven strong innings to earn the win for the Yotes
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK AND FIELD: Junior Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian) cleared 16 feet, 10.75 inches at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala., finishing third and earning First Team All-America honors.
NNU SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (8-13, 1-3 GNAC) dropped both games late Saturday, losing 19-11 (six innings) and 4-2 at Central Washington. Shelbie Martinez (Meridian High) hit a pair of home runs in the first game for NNU (8-13, 1-3 GNAC).
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders (7-9, 5-3 GNAC) used a pair of six-run rallies to break open both games as they beat Central Washington 7-3 in each game of a doubleheader Saturday in Caldwell. Brett Nielsen went 3-for-6 with four RBIs on the day to lead NNU (7-9, 5-3 GNAC).
McCall-Donnelly alumna places fourth at NCAAs
Jackson, N.H. Montana State senior Anika Miller capped off her career with a fourth-place finish and first team All-America honors at the NCAA Skiing Championships, finishing the 15-kilometer freestyle in 40:05.6. She was the reigning NCAA champion heading into the event. Her title last year was the first individual championship from an MSU skier since 1978.
