Boise State softball tosses another no-hitter, sweeps both games at tournament

Redshirt junior Paige Reimann tossed the Broncos’ second no-hitter this season, and Boise State cruised to two shut-out wins Saturday in its tournament co-hosted by Cal State Northridge and Layola Marymount.
Reimann gave up two walks in an 8-0 (five innings) win over Bryant. Christina Washington, who threw a perfect game earlier this season, silenced LMU in a 5-0 win.
Boise State (14-5) finishes the tournament with Quinnipiac and Hartford on Sunday.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Broncos (2-1) split two matches Saturday, falling to San Jose St. 3-2 before beating San Francisco 5-0 at the Sacramento State Tournament in Folsom, Calif.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes’ offense was silenced by No. 19 Oregon Tech, losing 8-0 and 3-0 to split the four-game series in Medford, Ore. Delaney Atkins (Bishop Kelly) got hits in both games.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE GOLF: The men’s and women’s golf teams swept the College of Idaho in a duel match at Ridgecrest Golf Club on Friday. The NNU men shot 2-under 286 to C of I’s 19-over 307. The Crusader women shot 18-over 306 to C of I’s 28-over 316.
