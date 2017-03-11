Boise State runner finishes 14th in women’s 800 meters at NCAA indoor championships

Boise State junior Sadi Henderson finished seventh in her preliminary heat with a time of 2 minutes, 7.40 seconds in the women’s 800 meters Friday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. Henderson, who earned second-team a All-American nod with the result, missed qualifying for the finals by 1.75 seconds. She entered the national meet seeded 11th with a season-best and school-record time of 2:04.01 set in Seattle on Jan. 28.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE TRACK AND FIELD: Cole Hoberg (6 feet, 9 1/2 inches) finished 10th in the men’s pole vault at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (13-5) beat North Dakota 6-3 in their first game at the CSUN/LMU Tournament in Northridge, Calif.
BSU BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The Broncos beat host Pacific 3-2 in their season opener in Stockton, Calif.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos (2-13) lost to Michigan State 5-2 in East Lansing, Mich.
NNU BASEBALL: The Crusaders (5-9, 3-3 GNAC) split with Central Washington in Caldwell, winning 5-2 and losing 6-3.
NNU SOFTBALL: The Crusaders (8-11, 1-1 GNAC) split with Central Washington in Selah, Wash. NNU won 7-6 and lost 10-5.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SOFTBALL: The Yotes (5-8, 3-2 Cascade) swept No. 19 Oregon Tech 4-1 and 8-3 in a doubleheader in Medford, Ore.
