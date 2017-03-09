School first: Boise State diver Cassidy Bose qualifies for NCAAs

Flagstaff, Ariz. Sophomore Cassidy Bose finished 11th in the platform at the Zone E Diving Championships on Wednesday, becoming the first Bronco diver to qualify for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Bose will join swimmers Brittany Aoyama, Emma Chard and Katelyn Martin as individual qualifiers, and five relays, at the March 15-18 meet in Indianapolis.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Idaho couldn’t dig itself out of an early hole, and the Vandals fell to Eastern Washington 73-64 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament. Idaho (17-14) got as close as three points, but the Eagles (18-12) pulled away. Mikayla Ferenz led the Vandals with 23 points.
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Saylair Grandon hit a step-back jumper with 3 seconds left as Idaho State beat Northern Colorado 60-59 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament. Grandon lead the Bengals (18-13) with 18 points off the bench.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD: Senior high jumper Cole Hoberg was added to the NCAA Division II Championships in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday. He’ll compete Friday, and teammate Payton Lewis (Nampa Christian High) will compete in the men’s pole vault Saturday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S SKIING: Brady Nilsson (1 minute, 55.74 seconds) finished 17th, and the Yotes placed eighth in the slalom at the USCSA National Championships at Mount Bachelor.
