Red-hot Boise State women’s basketball team begins MW Tournament play vs. New Mexico

The No. 4-seeded Boise State women’s basketball team opens postseason play at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against No. 5 New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals (MW Network). The Broncos and Lobos earned first-round byes and did not play Monday.
Boise State has won seven straight games and finished the regular season with a 72-48 home win over Air Force on Friday. BSU (22-7) tied for third with UNLV (21-9) in the Mountain West standings but lost the teams’ head-to-head matchup in January.
Senior guard Brooke Pahukoa, who was named All-Mountain West for the second straight year Monday, leads the Broncos in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Sophomore center Marijke Vanderschaaf, who was named honorable mention All-Mountain West, averages 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. Freshman guard Riley Lupfer was named to the All-Freshman team.
New Mexico (15-14) is led by all-conference selections Cherise Beynon (15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Richelle van der Keijl (14 ppg, 9.7 rpg). The Lobos are the top rebounding team in the Mountain West (45.6) and have the second-best field goal percentage defense (34.7 percent).
Boise State and New Mexico split their regular-season meetings Jan. 18 (New Mexico 75-68) and Feb. 15 (Boise State 64-62). The winner of the third matchup will face top-seeded Colorado State (23-7) or No. 8 San Jose State (11-20) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
MOUNTAIN WEST MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday’s games
Game 1: No. 8 Utah St. (11-19) vs. No. 9 San Jose St. (14-15), noon (MW Network)
Game 2: No. 7 Wyoming (18-13) vs. No. 10 Air Force (11-20), 2:30 p.m. (MW Network)
Game 3: No. 6 San Diego St. (17-13) vs. No. 11 UNLV (11-20), 5 p.m. (MW Network)
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday’s games
Game 4: No. 1 Nevada (25-6) vs. Winner 1, 1 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 5: No. 4 Fresno St. (19-11) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (17-13), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 6: No. 2 Colorado St. (21-10) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 7: No. 3 Boise St. (19-10) vs. Winner 3, 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
SEMIFINALS
Friday’s games
Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7: 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
FINAL
Saturday’s game
Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 4 p.m. (CBS)
MOUNTAIN WEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas
All games on MW Network
FIRST ROUND
Monday’s games
Game 1: San Jose St. 76, San Diego St. 58
Game 2: Fresno St. 62, Nevada 57
Game 3: No. 6 Utah St. (16-13) vs. No. 11 Air Force (4-24), 8 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Tuesday’s games
Game 4: No. 1 Colorado St. (23-7) vs. No. 8 San Jose St. (11-20), 1 p.m.
Game 5: No. 4 Boise St. (22-7) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (15-14), 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Wyoming (21-8) vs. No. 7 Fresno St. (16-14), 7 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 UNLV (21-9) vs. Winner 3, 9:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday’s games
Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 7:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7, 10 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday’s game
Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 1 p.m.
Comments