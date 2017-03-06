Red-hot Boise State women’s basketball team begins MW Tournament play vs. New Mexico

7:52 Boise State QB Brett Rypien on his improvements and spring practices Pause

2:13 Boise State football first spring 2017 practice

5:47 Boise State DT David Moa on moving spots, first spring practice

4:54 Film tells Bogus Basin's story of 'grit, community'

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

4:14 Armstrong reflects on DHW tenure

0:57 Vallivue forces OT in 4A state boys championship but falls to Preston