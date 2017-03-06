Boise State

March 6, 2017 8:08 PM

Red-hot Boise State women’s basketball team begins MW Tournament play vs. New Mexico

By Michael Katz

The No. 4-seeded Boise State women’s basketball team opens postseason play at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against No. 5 New Mexico in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals (MW Network). The Broncos and Lobos earned first-round byes and did not play Monday.

Boise State has won seven straight games and finished the regular season with a 72-48 home win over Air Force on Friday. BSU (22-7) tied for third with UNLV (21-9) in the Mountain West standings but lost the teams’ head-to-head matchup in January.

Senior guard Brooke Pahukoa, who was named All-Mountain West for the second straight year Monday, leads the Broncos in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Sophomore center Marijke Vanderschaaf, who was named honorable mention All-Mountain West, averages 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds. Freshman guard Riley Lupfer was named to the All-Freshman team.

New Mexico (15-14) is led by all-conference selections Cherise Beynon (15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg) and Richelle van der Keijl (14 ppg, 9.7 rpg). The Lobos are the top rebounding team in the Mountain West (45.6) and have the second-best field goal percentage defense (34.7 percent).

Boise State and New Mexico split their regular-season meetings Jan. 18 (New Mexico 75-68) and Feb. 15 (Boise State 64-62). The winner of the third matchup will face top-seeded Colorado State (23-7) or No. 8 San Jose State (11-20) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MOUNTAIN WEST MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

FIRST ROUND

Wednesday’s games

Game 1: No. 8 Utah St. (11-19) vs. No. 9 San Jose St. (14-15), noon (MW Network)

Game 2: No. 7 Wyoming (18-13) vs. No. 10 Air Force (11-20), 2:30 p.m. (MW Network)

Game 3: No. 6 San Diego St. (17-13) vs. No. 11 UNLV (11-20), 5 p.m. (MW Network)

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday’s games

Game 4: No. 1 Nevada (25-6) vs. Winner 1, 1 p.m. (CBSSN)

Game 5: No. 4 Fresno St. (19-11) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (17-13), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Game 6: No. 2 Colorado St. (21-10) vs. Winner 2, 7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Game 7: No. 3 Boise St. (19-10) vs. Winner 3, 9:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

SEMIFINALS

Friday’s games

Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7: 10:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

FINAL

Saturday’s game

Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 4 p.m. (CBS)

MOUNTAIN WEST WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

At Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas

All games on MW Network

FIRST ROUND

Monday’s games

Game 1: San Jose St. 76, San Diego St. 58

Game 2: Fresno St. 62, Nevada 57

Game 3: No. 6 Utah St. (16-13) vs. No. 11 Air Force (4-24), 8 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday’s games

Game 4: No. 1 Colorado St. (23-7) vs. No. 8 San Jose St. (11-20), 1 p.m.

Game 5: No. 4 Boise St. (22-7) vs. No. 5 New Mexico (15-14), 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Wyoming (21-8) vs. No. 7 Fresno St. (16-14), 7 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 UNLV (21-9) vs. Winner 3, 9:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday’s games

Game 8: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 7:30 p.m.

Game 9: Winner 6 vs. Winner 7, 10 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday’s game

Game 10: Winner 8 vs. Winner 9, 1 p.m.

