Boise State softball finishes Springhill Suites Invitational 1-3

The Broncos dropped a pair of games Sunday at the Springhill Suites Invitational, falling 16-1 (five innings) to Cal State Northridge in a continuation of Saturday’s game and 6-5 to Weber State.
The final game against Santa Clara was canceled due to a travel curfew.
Rebekah Cervantes drove in the only run against Cal State Northridge, and Cassidy Edwards had three hits to lead the Broncos (12-5) against Weber State.
BSU WOMEN’S TENNIS: The Broncos made a late push in singles but couldn’t climb out of an early deficit, falling to Oregon 4-3 at Boas Tennis Center. Kirsty Venter, Anja Dokic and Lilian Poling won their singles matches for the Broncos (7-4).
BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: Genevieve Ling finished second individually at 1-under par, and the Broncos took fourth at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz., their best finish of the season. Ling is the fourth player in school history to finish a 54-hole tournament under par.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO BASEBALL: The Yotes dominated in their doubleheader against Corban in Caldwell, winning 11-4 in the opener and 13-5 in Game 2. Hunter Hanson and Austin Van Horne (Caldwell High) hit grand slams in the second game for the C of I (10-11, 3-1 NAIA West).
BIG SKY BASKETBALL: Idaho’s Mikayla Ferenz was voted first team All-Big Sky, and Karlee Wilson was voted co-defensive player of the year. Idaho State’s Freya Newton was the other defensive player of the year, Estefania Ors was named outstanding freshman of the year and Saylair Grandon was named third team all-conference. Montana State’s Peyton Ferris was named conference MVP.
