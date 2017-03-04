Boise State

March 4, 2017 11:38 PM

Boise State softball losing to Cal State Northridge before game suspended

By Ryan Horlen

Nampa

The Broncos were trailing Cal State Northridge 9-0 in the top of the fifth at the Springhill Suites Invitational when the game was halted due to darkness. Play will resume at 9 a.m. Sunday. Boise State (12-3) will still play Weber State and Santa Clara on Sunday.

BSU WOMEN’S GOLF: Genevieve Ling shot back-to-back 69s to put herself in second place individually, and the team shot a season-low 295 in the first round and sits in third place at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz.

COLLEGE OF IDAHO TRACK AND FIELD: Freshman Molly Vitale-Sullivan earned All-American honors with a career best 9 minutes, 59 seconds in the women’s 3,000 meters Saturday at the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Johnson City, Tenn., good enough for seventh place.

C OF I SOFTBALL: The Coyotes (3-8, 1-3 Cascade) committed nine errors in their doubleheader against Southern Oregon, falling 13-7 and 8-4.

C OF I BASEBALL: The Yotes split their doubleheader with Corban, winning the first game 1-0 before losing 5-0 in the second. Zach Draper threw a complete game shutout, striking out 11 for the C of I (8-11, 1-1 Cascade).

C OF I SWIMMING AND DIVING: Maddy Kelly became the second All-American in school history, finishing third in the 100-yard freestyle and breaking her own school record (51.67) at the NAIA National Championships in Columbus, Ga. The women’s team finished seventh, and the men’s team finished 12th.

