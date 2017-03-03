Boise State women’s basketball hosts Air Force to close out regular season

Winners of six straight games, the Broncos (21-7, 11-6 Mountain West) have more than just a proper Senior Night sendoff at stake in their home finale (7 p.m., Taco Bell Arena).
Boise State is tied with UNLV (20-9, 11-6) for third in the Mountain West going into the final day of the regular season, behind No. 1 seed Colorado State (22-7, 14-3) and second-place Wyoming (20-8, 12-5).
The Broncos can finish second, third or fourth going into the Mountain West Tournament, which starts Monday in Las Vegas.
Either way, Boise State has a bye and won’t play until Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Seniors Brooke Pahukoa, Brittney Pahukoa and Yaiza Rodriguez will be honored before Friday’s game against the Falcons (4-23, 2-15).
BSU SOFTBALL: The Broncos (11-2), winners of 10 straight, host the Springhill Suites Invitational this weekend. The three-day tournament, originally scheduled for Dona Larsen Park, has moved to Halle Field on the Northwest Nazarene campus in Nampa because of poor field conditions. The Broncos will play games against Cal State Northridge (1 p.m. Friday and 3:30 p.m. Saturday), Santa Clara (3 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday) and Weber State (11 a.m. Sunday).
BSU VOLLEYBALL: Junior outside hitter Sierra Nobley is in Colorado Springs, Colo., this weekend to participate in open tryouts for the U.S. national team. Nobley is one of about 240 athletes representing 81 colleges and 10 high schools competing for a spot in one of the U.S. national programs.
BSU MEN’S TENNIS: BSU (2-12) lost to Toledo 4-3 in San Diego, as the Rockets swept the final three singles matches.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO SWIMMING: The women are sixth after the second day of the NAIA Championships in Columbus, Ga., and the men are 12th.
