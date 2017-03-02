No. 10 Boise State gymnasts cruise past Utah State, setting up huge meet with Denver

The annual Pink Meet at Taco Bell Arena meant a little more to Boise State gymnast Ann Stockwell on Thursday night.
The junior scored a career-high 9.925 on her floor routine and helped lead the No. 10 Broncos to a 196.700-195.675 victory over No. 22 Utah State. More importantly, she had the opportunity to introduce her mother, Mary, to a standing ovation of fans wearing pink.
Mary Stockwell is a Stage II cancer survivor who was honored on the floor before the meet began. Cancer fighters and survivors were recognized during the meet while gymnasts donned pink leotards.
“It’s pretty special to be able to walk out with my mom knowing all that she’s been through,” Stockwell said. “Having my team by my side and knowing she’s in the stands supporting me just makes it all possible.”
The Broncos (8-4, 4-0 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) swept all four individual events against Utah State (7-8, 2-3), and Shani Remme won the all-around (38.700). Mary Frances Bir won the vault (9.850), Stockwell won the floor (9.925) and Remme won the uneven bars (9.90) and balance beam (9.90). Boise State’s team floor score of 49.300 is a season-high.
“We have been having a great year. The girls are just really working on being consistent and they’re trying to have fun,” Boise State co-head coach Tina Bird said. “When they do the work during the week in practice, then they can come to the meet and kind of relax and enjoy. And it’s been a dream for us coaches.”
Boise State finishes its home schedule with a Senior Night meet against No. 7 Denver on Friday, March 10. The meet starts at 7 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena.
The Pioneers, the only non-Power Five conference program ranked ahead of Boise State, won the first two meetings this season.
“I think the girls use that, and sometimes rankings and opponents, to fuel them during the week,” Bird said. “And when they get to the meet, it’s all business.”
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments