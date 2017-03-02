No. 10 Boise State gymnasts cruise past Utah State, setting up huge meet with Denver

1:04 Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state Pause

0:23 Watch Post Falls' game-winning play against Boise

3:45 Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video

2:46 Get a sneak peek at improvements planned for the Anne Frank Memorial

1:15 Bush paints portraits of wounded vets

1:35 Idaho lawmaker explains why he wants emails shielded from public disclosure

0:22 Micron demonstrates how its 3-D Crosspoint chips work

0:39 Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it'