Sadi Henderson to represent Boise State at indoor track nationals

BSU INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Sadi Henderson (women’s 800 meters) will be the Broncos’ lone representative at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships from March 10-11 in College Station, Texas. Henderson’s season-best time of 2 minutes, 4.01 seconds will be the No. 11 time in the field entering the competition.
BSU MEN’S GOLF: Brian Humphreys is the Mountain West golfer of the week for the second time this spring after his win in the Del Walker Intercollegiate in California on Tuesday.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO MEN’S BASKETBALL: Senior Emanuel Morgan was named the Cascade Conference defensive player of the year. Morgan and senior forward Joey Nebeker (Melba High) were first-team all-conference selections, while senior guard Aitor Zubizarreta was an honorable mention pick.
C OF I SWIMMING: The women are in sixth place and the men in 12th after the first day of the NAIA Championships in Columbus, Ga.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Junior guard Ellie Logan was named to the All-GNAC second team, while senior forward Kate Cryderman and junior guard Lexi Tubbs were honorable mention selections.
IDAHO WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Vandals lost to Northern Arizona 76-61 in Moscow. Brooke Reilly scored 23 points for Idaho (15-13, 10-7 Big Sky).
IDAHO STATE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Montana State beat the Bengals 73-67 in Billings. Estefania Ors led ISU (16-12, 10-7 Big Sky) with 19 points.
Comments