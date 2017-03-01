Boise State sending three swimmers, five relay teams to NCAA Championships

Senior Brittany Aoyama, junior Emma Chard and senior Katelyn Martin received invitations to the 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday.
The Broncos, who dominated the Mountain West Championships last month, also qualified all five relay teams.
The NCAA announced 322 qualified participants for the event. Swimmers qualified by meeting established minimum times for the events in which they entered.
Aoyama, who won six titles at the Mountain West meet, will compete in the 100 fly (52.04) and 50 free (22.21). Chard, winner of four Mountain West races, was invited in the 500 free (4:39.22). Martin, who won five golds at the Mountain West meet, qualified in the 50 free (22.11).
Aoyama, from Stockton, Calif., becomes the first Bronco to swim at four straight NCAA Championships. Aoyama, whose 100 fly and 50 free invite times rank 23rd and 36th in the nation, respectively, also is expected to enter the 100 free.
Chard, from Tacoma, Wash., will make her second straight appearance at the NCAAs. Her 500 free qualifying time ranks 20th among the invitees, and she is expected to also enter the 200 and 1,650 frees in Indianapolis.
Martin, from Fullerton, Calif., joins Aoyama and Sam Wicks as the only Broncos to swim at three NCAA Championships, having previously competed in 2014 and 2016. This year’s trip will mark the first time she will swim in an individual event, as her Mountain West title-winning time in the 50 free ranks 29th in the field. She will also enter the 100 free and 100 fly events at the NCAAs.
Boise State also qualified for the 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 800 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. The 200 free relay and 800 free relay each qualified automatically based on hitting NCAA “A” times at the Mountain West Championships. The 200 free relay’s time of 1:28.43 ranks 14th in the country, while the 800 free relay’s time of 7:03.96 is 15th. The other three relays qualified based on provisional standards, highlighted by the 400 free relay’s time of 3:15.85 (ranks 16th).
With the qualified relays, Boise State is permitted to travel up to four swimmers as “uninvited relay swimmers’’ in addition to its invited trio. Those names will be determined by the coaching staff ahead of the NCAA Championships.
The 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships are March 15-18 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Swimmers who earn invitations are permitted to swim in two additional individual events in which they have achieved NCAA “B’’ qualifying times.
Preliminary heats will begin each day at 8 a.m. MT, with the finals sessions scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. MT. ESPN3.com will stream the championships finals sessions live Friday and Saturday. Wednesday’s evening session, Thursday’s sessions along with the morning sessions Friday and Saturday will be streamed live on NCAA.com and indianasportscorp.org/ncaasd.
ESPNU will air a two-hour broadcast (tape delayed) March 28 at 5 p.m. MT.
Live results for the championships will be available on NCAA.com.
